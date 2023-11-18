Club Deportivo Guadalajara is a few days away from facing its activity in the Apertura 2023 Liguilla, and whatever happens there, they are already planning what will be the Clausura 2024 tournament where they will need to reinforce their offense at any cost.
In recent weeks hundreds of names have been heard to reinforce the rojiblanco attack and one of the most recent is the Toluca FC footballer, Edgar ‘Gacelo’ Lópeza player who, according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelcould be on the radar of Fernando Hierro.
And although it is true that the Sacred Flock could have an overpopulation of attackers by 2024 taking into account some returns and possible opportunities from the subsidiary and/or basic forces with José Juan Macías, Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Ríos, Ricardo Marín, Santiago Ormeño, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Godínez; as well as the players from the subsidiary Teun Wilke and Luis Puentewho are waiting for an opportunity in the first team.
The reality is that none of them have given true certainty of being a striker capable of solving the issue of goals in the team, except ‘J.J.‘But taking into account that it will come from almost two years without playing, there is a lot of uncertainty in this regard.
The 24-year-old Mexican center forward is a youth player for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles, at some point he was loaned to Sinaloa Dorados and since the beginning of 2023 he has been part of Toluca, in the 2023 Apertura the player scored six goals for the scarlet team.
In addition, its market value according to the portal Transfermarkt It is 1.50 million eurosso he is a young element that could have the opportunity to be part of the Guadalajara team.
