The Águilas del América continue to work at forced marches to close signings to face the 2023 Opening Tournament in the best way.
The board and coach André Jardine continue in talks to analyze who will be the reinforcements that could come to the club.
Now, information has surfaced about a potential new upfield prospect. According to information from the site specialized in transfers and stove soccer, Kerry News!those of Coapa already have their target in their sights.
This source points out that America He already raised his hand to take over the attacker’s services maxi gomez, who currently plays in the Turkish league with Trabzonspor. However, the negotiations would not be easy, since another of the striker’s ‘girlfriends’ is Hull City in the second division of England.
“According to the Turkish media, Maxi Gómez is the 9 foreigner that the Eagles are negotiating. Trabzonspor wants between 6-7 million for their attacker and Hull City is Ame’s competition.”can be read in the post.
Likewise, and with information from the Transfermarkt portal, the value of the Uruguayan soccer player in the transfer market is around 7 million euros. Another impediment to the transfer is that the 26-year-old player has a current contract with the Turkish club until June 30, 2025.
Maxi Gómez has defended the cause of clubs such as Valencia, Celta de Vigo and Defender Sporting Club. If it happens, América would be the fifth club in his soccer career.
