Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo. ORLANDO ESTRADA (AFP)

Bernardo Arévalo, the Social Democratic candidate who was the surprise of the first round of elections on June 25, is not yet president. But his environment moves as if it already were; for the good and the not so good.

This week Arévalo was walking alone, barely accompanied by a discreet guard, in an exclusive commercial area in the southeast of Guatemala City. It is not the habitat of his electorate, but passersby greeted him with signs of sympathy and from a terrace a handful of diners gave him a loud ovation.

Shortly after, a few meters away, he attended the celebration of the Independence Day of the United States at the diplomatic headquarters, where the various elites are usually invited. Arévalo was received as a rock star, while Sandra Torres, his rival in the run-off on August 20, hid his loneliness by seeking conversation with any distracted guest.

The ancestral indigenous authorities, a powerful social nerve made up of more than 20,000 leaders (a third are women who proudly carry the rod of authority by merit) in the remote territories of Guatemala, have mobilized in recent days demanding that the judicial system respect the result of the polls. “Elections at the polls, not in the courts” is a widespread slogan without party authorship.

Many young indigenous people have assumed the task of promoting the figure of Arévalo and as prosecutors protecting the integrity of the citizen vote, even though they do not belong to his party, the Movimiento Semilla of urban ladino intellectuals, with few territorial ramifications. Young ladinos and indigenous people – supported by their parents and grandparents, nostalgic for the Democratic Spring promoted by the candidate’s father, President Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951) – want to disfigure the Corrupt Pact, an informal alliance of politicians, elites bureaucratic and business that snatches their future. They looked for Semilla and Arévalo, contrary to what happens in conventional campaigns.

Despite an electoral design decidedly biased in his favor, the Pacto de Corruptos suffered an unexpected blow at the polls on June 25. But he is far from being defeated and removed from the dark bureaucratic networks of the state, which were reinforced like never before by President Alejandro Giammattei. From there come the attacks against Arévalo and Semilla. The satellite parties of the Pact act as claimants of a supposed transparency and the high courts serve as a sounding board, and by ordering acts that break the rules and their procedures, they marginalize the Electoral Tribunal, preventing it, after two weeks, from making official the 340 mayors and 160 elected deputies, and Torres and Arévalo for the presidential runoff.

Many sectors fear that the legal-bureaucratic labyrinth that only less than half of the parties that on July 1st requested to check tally sheets and recount contested votes promote, pursues the perverse goal of circumventing the will of the citizens at the polls. Those parties that alleged fraud backfired this week. Semilla’s candidates had almost a thousand more votes than they were assigned in the few polling stations where there was a recount. Nothing significant to alter the overall results. But the electoral handbrake remains on the thumb of the Pact, because under the singing voice of a powerful politician who just got out of a United States prison after serving a sentence for drug money laundering, he is now demanding other municipal counts.

The national and international clamor for the electoral results to be respected continues to grow. The Joe Biden Administration went so far as to insinuate that the fraud of the votes would entail sanctions similar to those it has applied to the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua. But the Corrupt Pact will not stop their obstruction tactics. They are the advance of the opposition modality that awaits Arévalo as of January 2024, if he comes to assume: judicial, budgetary and legislative agenda bogging down. It is the essay towards the path of ungovernability.

they peek tough times -Mario Vargas Llosa would say in his recent novel about the Guatemalan period 1944-54- in which the son of former president Arévalo will have to remove the caste to crack the consensus of the Pact and open a gap between the powerful “20 families”, without losing control. support of the people who have entrusted him with the greatest of his missions: breaking the backbone of the corrupt system.

Edgar Gutierrez He is a political analyst and former foreign minister of Guatemala.