The substitutes of Bayern Munich prevailed without trouble to the modest Düren of fifth division 3-0 and qualified for the second round of the Pokal. Bavarian coach Hansi Flick decided to give rest your internationals (except Süle) after the recent national team stoppage and opted for an eleven with many new faces, among others those of the meta Alexander Nübel and the former Espanyol player Marc Roca. Of course, the protagonist of the clash at the Allianz Arena was Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, former PSG player who landed in Munich to be Robert Lewandowski’s replacement, but put his might to the test for the first time scoring a double and causing a penalty.

This unusual Bayern suffered in the early stages of the match against a Düren who jumped onto the grass of the Munich fiefdom with great enthusiasm and courage. Striker Brasnic was even able to put his team ahead in the first minute of the match, but Nübel was attentive in his debut with the sixteenth-European champion’s outfit and caught the header. Little by little, just as expected, the locals took the ball and they suffocated a Düren who, in the equator of the first half, could not avoid the first. Douglas Costa saw Bouna Sarr in the band and Choupo-Moting materialized the center of the Frenchman, rounding out a great move from Bayern’s last three signings. Shortly after, the former PSG was brought down in the area and Thomas Müller did not forgive.

Roca started in the double pivot with Javi Martínez, but it did not give too many glimpses of the quality that hides in his boots. The European champion with Spain’s U21 still has to do more to the Bayern game, something that Flick had already warned about beforehand. What was also expected was that the physical state of Düren, very active in the first half, would take its toll in the second; so it was. Flick’s pupils, who also gave minutes to homegrown players such as Dajaku and Sieb (he was injured), took the absolute control of the party and besieged the group led by Giuseppe Brunetto, which was gradually diluted and He ended up fitting the third, the work of the inspired Choupo-Moting.