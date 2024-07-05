OnePlus is preparing for its summer event with the presentation of its new OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, its new noise-cancelling headphones, a new tablet and a smartwatch.

After the first images of the OnePlus Nord 4 were leaked, the brand has made its event official, where the star will be this affordable smartphone and it will be accompanied by other products.

OnePlus Nord 4 to be unveiled on July 16

The list of gadgets that will be at the event is long: OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, a OnePlus Watch 2R and the star of the night, the OnePlus Nord 4.

According to the brand, the new Pad 2 is its new “productivity-focused tablet” and will be the flagship model. While the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are described as “the pinnacle of mid-range ANC headphones.” And the new smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2R, is described as “a lightweight Wear OS smartwatch,” although they do not confirm it, it would be a budget model.

Finally, the brand highlights that OnePlus Nord 4 will be “the only fully metal unibody smartphone of the 5G era.” This concept sounds interesting, it would only be enough to know the characteristics with which it will compete in the most competitive market.

The event will take place in Milan, Italy, and you can watch it on OnePlus’ YouTube channel or below.

