The new oil? Lithium: this is how Elon Musk defined this mineral, which is of fundamental importance for producing electric vehicle batteries. But why did Musk draw attention to lithium? The founder of Tesla never does anything by chance and this time his idea is to put the spotlight on the need to produce more lithium, today a “choke point” in the electric car production chain.

“Instead of creating an image-sharing app, please perfect lithium production,” Musk said in front of a giant audience of entrepreneurs during Tesla's last earnings call. Something has moved from there and it is no coincidence that last month the oil giant ExxonMobil ( XOM ) announced its intention to mine lithium in southern Arkansas in an attempt to become a key supplier of this mineral.

In fact, analysts predict that global demand for lithium will double between 2025 and 2030 as more and more consumers purchase electric vehicles. According to Goldman Sachs research, by 2035 battery-powered cars will make up about half of all new car sales worldwide. And if we consider that the market share of electric vehicles in the United States recently reached 7.9%, the highest level ever, with sales in the third quarter of this year increasing by almost 50% compared to a year ago, reaching 313,000, we have a precise picture of how important “the new oil” will become.

These plans are supported, among other things, by the US government's policy of aiming for 50% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) approved last year In fact, every year it encourages the adoption of electric vehicles by offering tax credits of 7,500 dollars to those who choose one.

But it's one thing to have (a lot of) lithium underground, it's another thing to process it. “Pulling it out of the ground is completely different,” said Graham Harris, president of Surge Battery Metals ( NILI.V ), developer of a clay-lithium project in Elko County, Nevada. Yes, because Harris underlines that the United States is still building the extraction and refining infrastructure. And that the United States currently produces only about 1% of the global lithium supply.

Hence Musk's appeal: without a strong commitment from entrepreneurs, the extraction and processing of this mineral will never take off. But there's another problem: The crucial silvery-white metal isn't traded on major stock exchanges, and contracts between buyers and sellers are kept private. This means that it is difficult to make predictions about its real value. Not only that: in China lithium prices have shown a sharp decline since the beginning of the year. Lithium prices reached historic highs, exceeding $80,000 per ton, in 2022, but fell below $20,000 by the end of 2023.

And the future is uncertain because there are several economic indicators that demand for lithium will decline by 30% to 22% in 2024 and will result in excess supply sooner than expected. The most authoritative supporter of this thesis is UBS analyst Joshua Spector and his team.

In short, if on the one hand the long-term future prospects are of a real market explosion, the short-term ones worry investors. However, Biden's government has clear ideas: the United States' growing attention to lithium derives from its ambition to become independent in the production of batteries. In fact, much of the world's light metal refining takes place in China where the country's battery manufacturers supply around 80% of the cells worldwide.

It will take years for US producers to enter the lithium market, but China's monopoly will not last indefinitely, partly because some producers are developing technologies that could replace lithium in the long term. Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD itself plans to build a $1.4 billion sodium-ion battery plant, and Sweden's Northvolt AB recently announced a major breakthrough: It developed a battery with no critical minerals in it . Long times, perhaps very long. But this is the real US-China battleground. Not the production of electric cars, but the “oil of the future”.