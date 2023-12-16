More info about @Chivas

While Pauno leaves, “pocho” Guzmán does NOT leave the team.

“Chicote” Calderón has NOT renewed, nor does he intend to lower his salary, far from it.

Vega, has offers from MLS and they are asking about him from Türkiye.

In January his future will be known

This is my report

— ignacio suarez (@fantasmasuarez) December 15, 2023