The Chivas de Guadalajara project seems to be faltering ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The red and white team has officially announced the departure of Veljko Paunovic and is currently without a technical director. To this we must add that there are still no certainties regarding the ups and downs of the Sacred Flock for the next semester.
For some months there has been talk about the possible departure of Alexis Vega, one of the figures of Chivas de Guadalajara, during the winter transfer market. According to the Rebaño Pasión portal, the team's board of directors would have rejected proposals for their forward from Saudi Arabia and Brazil because they were considered too low.
According to information from journalist Ignacio 'Fantasma' Suárez, there are other foreign teams interested in signing the Mexican winger. This report indicates that a European soccer squad and one from Major League Soccer (MLS) have Alexis Vega on their radar.-
“While Pauno leaves, 'Pocho' Guzmán does not leave the team. 'Chicote' Calderón has not renewed nor does he intend to lower his salary at all. Vega has offers from MLS and they are asking about him from Turkey. His future will be known in January “
– Ignacio Suarez
The journalist did not reveal which Turkish team is interested in the Toluca youth player, but it is speculated that he is a great player from this country. It must be remembered that Vega is the highest paid player in the Sacred Flock and that any team that seeks to acquire his services will have to cover his onerous salary.
What will be Alexis Vega's next destination? Will he remain in Liga MX? Will he finally make the leap towards European football? Or will he opt to play in the MLS?
#offers #Chivas #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply