The Monterrey Football Club intends to strengthen its left back and has set its sights on the Mexican from Genk from Belgium, Gerardo Artegaa player who was also sought by Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara a few days ago, however, La Pandilla has been the only club to launch a formal offer.
The first offer launched by the board headed by Antonio Noriega was rejected, but recently the journalist from TUDN, Diego Armando Medinahas confirmed that in a counteroffer of around 6.5 million dollars They hope to seduce the Belgian team that aspires to 8 million dollars for his footballer.
From Santos Laguna, Gerardo Arteaga arrived at Genk in August 2020 with a five-year contract, so he is in his fourth year with the Belgian team, where he has already played 126 games and could return to Mexico this winter market.
The Monterrey team has already hired Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez and it is expected that he will soon confirm the hiring of the center forward Brandon Vazquezso they are in search of a third reinforcement to complement the squad led by the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz.
The right back would give competition to Jesus Gallardoalso the Mexican national team, this season has played 13 of 20 probable games in the Jupiler Pro League, with 1035 minutes on the field of play, he has started 11 times.
