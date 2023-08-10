After being eliminated from the Leagues Cup, the senior managers of the Panzas Verdes del León team are working at a forced march to close the last signings for this Apertura 2023.
Now, La Fiera wants to take over the services of the Uruguayan forward of the Tigres nicholas lopez. The footballer still does not fill the eye of coach Robert Dante Siboldi, and that is why they would not look badly on his departure in exchange for a good offer.
With the departure of Víctor Dávila from the emerald team, the managers have decided to bet on the ‘Tooth’, whom they looked for a few weeks ago, although at that time the signing did not materialize since the footballer wanted to stay in Tigres to finish his six months of contract.
Now, the negotiations have started again, and León has already put on the table a million-dollar offer to convince Tigres of the signing, as reported by the journalist willie gonzalez.
“I do not want to say that this issue is already closed, because it is not, but the León proposal is already well advanced. It has caught the attention of Tigres, it is not easy to receive a significant amount of millions of dollars when the player is going to leave in six months “he commented for RG La Deportiva radio.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information in this regard, since Tigres managers are analyzing the proposal sent by El Bajío.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
More news of Mexican soccer transfers:
#offer #León #presented #Diente #López
Leave a Reply