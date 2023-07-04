America need a left back. Neither Luis Fuentes nor Salvador Reyes have responded in recent games and it seems that the Eagles require new blood for this band. The favorite candidate to take over this position is Omar Fieldsa young defender who currently plays with the Saints Lagoon.
The cream-blue board has tried to get closer to the lagoons with the aim of signing the winger, however, so far the Warriors have not given up. According to the most recent press reports, America has launched up to three offers to sign Campos. However, the negotiations have not come to fruition.
The Santos board of directors has indicated that no formal offer has arrived for their youth squad, but that for him to leave Santos it is necessary for them to pay his high termination clause.
Omar Campos is one of the few jewels left in Mexican soccer. At 20 years old, the Albiverde winger has made almost 100 appearances with the Santos Laguna first team and has become one of the best in the entire Liga MX in his position.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of Campos is 5 million euros. So why is it that America has not been able to make satisfactory progress in this negotiation?
According to the reports, Omar Campos’s priority is to play in European soccer, so he only evaluates the possibility of leaving Santos Laguna in case an interesting offer arrives from the Old Continent.
In recent months, a version that placed the left back on the radars of Lazio and Belgian Anderlecht was loud, but the interest did not materialize in any offer.
