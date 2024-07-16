The Chivas de Guadalajara They did not start the Apertura 2024 in the best way and the thrashing against Xolos put the team’s morale on the ropes Fernando Gagowhich could still suffer a heavy loss if the departure of Jesus Chiquete Orozco,
The red-and-white youth player is wanted by several teams in the Liga MXbut above all, by a European club that has made official its interest in signing him this very transfer market several weeks ago: the Anderlecht from Belgium.
The group led by Brian Riemer already presented an offer several days ago, which did not satisfy the demands of the Guadalajara Sports Clubwho have a clear idea of the figure for which they will let go Chiquete Orozco to Europe.
According to José María Garrido, a communicator close to the Chivasin recent days the Anderlecht submitted a new offer for Jesus Chiquete Orozco; However, it remains below the 6 million dollars requested by the Guadalajara team.
“I understand that the Anderlecht has already put a second proposal on the tableThey didn’t give me any figures, but still did not reach the six million that the people of Guadalajara were asking for in the first clause “to be able to let him out,” the sports journalist said on his YouTube channel.
“Chivas did not accept, in fact, they did not even respond to that second proposal”
– Jose Maria Garrido
For this reason, there is a feeling that Chiquete is not happy with the Chivas due to the lack of frankness with which they have addressed the Anderlecht“He is upset because Chivas has not been direct or clear about the fact that they did not respond to the second proposal,” he said.
The main reason is the economic aspect, since the condition that the Guadalajara is that the interested European team had to pay the less 6 million dollars; but there is also the consideration that it is not yet mature enough to succeed in the old continent.
