There will be changes in the lineup of the Monterrey Football Club for matchday 11 of the Clauaura 2023 tournament against the Tuzos de Pachuca and that is that the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich will debut a new offensive trident due to the circumstances the team is going through.
It was in the last practice in El Barrial that the Mexican strategist tested what would be his new trident, previously before the practice he chatted with the protagonists for a few minutes to refine details, German Berterame, Maxi Meza and Jordi Cortizo.
In practice vucetich He tried a stationary 4-4-1-1 that he transformed into 4-3-3 when he had the ball on offense, in which cortizo accompanied the flyers, leaving more free to Maxi Meza in back of German Berterame who was the attacker
It is worth mentioning that, before the Tuzos, the Gang will dispense with the services of Rogelio Funes Mori for being one yellow card away from being suspended and they will take the opportunity to give him rest for the Clásico Regio and Rodrigo Aguirre, who is in doubt when presenting a blow to his left ankle that has not allowed him to train all week.
Given this, German Berterame is shaping up to occupy the axis of the team’s attack along with Maxi Meza while Jordi Cortizo could occupy the left tip.
One more option you have vucetich and that is not ruled out is to use the Colombianor Duvan Vergara. Other movements that are taking shape are Eric Aguirre on the right side for Stefan Medinaas well as keep sebastian vegas in the center instead of Hector Moreno.
