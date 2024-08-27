Next Saturday, the Club America will be measured against Blue Cross In a new edition of the Young Classicone to which the blue-cream team arrives with low spirits and with several absences, and against a sky-blue team that arrives as the leader of the competition.
Starting from the fact that the America has accumulated three defeats in the first five league games, along with the failure in the Leagues Cupa shake-up within the team is beginning to be necessary, a resource that could be about to be used André Jardine.
And the Brazilian coach has already prepared some changes in the attack zone for this match Date 6; however, they would only be changes in attack, because the injuries leave the defensive zone with very few resources. America.
There are two main variants that Jardine points to for the Young Classic vs Cruz Azulboth driven by the return of injured footballers and headed by Javairo Dilrosunwho had already taken over the right wing.
After his injury in the Leagues Cup and the loss of Zendejas, Jardine had to opt for Erick Sanchez as right winger against Puebla, so here would be the first change, already with Javairo recovered.
The other movement would be with Brian Rodriguezwho is leaving much to be desired in his opportunities as a starting winger, so with the return of Rodrigo Aguirrethey could line him up to shake up the left wing.
For the Clasico against Cruz Azul, Jardine’s América would return to the bases and put its best players available, so it could come out with the following lineup:
Luis Malagon in goal; Israel Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Nestor Araujoand Christian Borja in defense; Jonathan dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo in the midfield; Javairo Dilrosun, Diego Valdes, Brian Rodriguez and Henry Martin in the front.
