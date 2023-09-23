After arriving in Mexico from Ecuador, Pedro thinks about how to get to the border with the United States. Look at the rice casserole that a colleague makes over some embers outside the North Bus Station, in Mexico City, populated this Friday with dozens of tents set up by migrants next to the asphalt that surrounds the building. Suddenly, he comes back and responds: “That’s what we’re here thinking. If we go on the bus we have to pay the alcabalas (payments to the police) and some friends who went by bus say that they take between 500 and 400 pesos several times.” The other option seems harder: “If we go on the train, I know we are not going to pay anything, but we run the risk of something happening to us.”

The situation of Pedro, 31 years old, is that of many migrants who have settled near the bus station. They have moved here after Ferromex, the company owned by Germán Larrea, the second richest man in Mexico, stopped numerous train routes last Tuesday due to the presence of up to 4,000 migrants in its wagons who wanted to reach the northern border of the country. Added to this is that Maru Campos, the governor of the State of Chihuahua – one of the gateways to the United States – has reached an agreement this Friday with the railway company and the National Migration Institute to discourage migrants from moving. by train through your region.

Migrants camp on Av. Hospital Benito Juárez, next to the North Bus Station, on September 22. Nadya Murillo

The numbers of migrants trying to cross the border with the United States does not stop rising and has left numbers higher than before the pandemic. More than 91,000 family members (at least two directly related people who migrate) were detained in August when they tried to cross illegally, according to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Between doubts about whether to take the train or the bus, Pedro knows that the path that has taken him to Mexico City is the prelude to what awaits him towards the border. “In Mexico the problem is extortion. If you travel without documentation, the police take your money; If you don’t have money, they take your phone; and if you don’t have anything, they send you back, to the border with Guatemala,” he explains. He denounces that the authorities know that buses transport migrants and stop them at various points along the way. “I would rather cross the Darién a thousand times than cross Mexico,” he emphasizes.

Pedro, after leaving Santo Domingo de los Colorados, an Ecuadorian city where he lived, crossed all of Central America and arrived in Mexico through Tapachula, a city in the State of Chiapas that borders Guatemala. There, last Monday, a group of migrants tried to force their way into the Mexican Refugee Aid Commission due to crowds of up to 6,000 people outside.

The next step for this migrant is to reach the United States. But CBP One, an application to request asylum in the United States, “takes a long time.” Pedro wants to reach Sonora, a border region that he considers more feasible to enter. “We are thinking better of risking handing ourselves over to the American police at the border,” he explains. This method, which forms long lines of migrants waiting to be detained, consists of once captured in US territory, migrants can buy transportation to the homes of relatives or acquaintances while they wait to be processed.

The United States embassy in Mexico has already notified migrants who want to use this route that they can return detained migrants to Mexican territory. Immigration authorities rely on Title 8, which US President Joe Biden toughened after the end of Title 42 that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had decreed to quickly return migrants. This is what happened in Ciudad Juárez, a town in the State of Chihuahua that borders El Paso, in the United States. There, the National Guard evicted 300 migrants who were waiting to cross the border in a camp on the bed of the Rio Grande.

The migrant crisis that affects the entire country in states such as Chiapas, Chihuahua or Oaxaca, where the shelters are collapsed, is known to the 39-year-old Venezuelan migrant Ricardo Álvarez. He sleeps outside the bus station in a tent next to his wife, Lili Noguera (38 years old), and his son Isaias. The 7-year-old boy is the reason they don’t want to take the trip on the train known as The beast, which has left numerous deaths and mutilations to migrants who have tried to reach the United States border on it. “Sometimes we think about going on the train because we don’t have financial resources, but it is also dangerous for the child,” explains Álvarez.

They are saving to pay the 1,500 pesos that, according to them, the bus to the border costs. But they have also known the bitter side of extortion. “On several occasions the police have taken us down and made us pay more for the tickets,” denounces Álvarez. However, for them the hardest part has not been crossing Mexico. Since they left Barquisimeto, in Venezuela, for economic reasons, their greatest difficulty was crossing the Darién death trap.

Now, while they wait to get an appointment at CBP One, they try to save as much as possible to pay for the bus tickets. “We are selling lollipops and many people out there help us with coins and bills,” says Álvarez. Every day they eat at the stands in front of the North Bus Station, where “many people have arrived after the Ferromex strike.” Now, like the Álvarez-Noguera family and the Ecuadorian migrant Pedro, many people await their trip to the United States border, whether in the danger of riding The beast or the risk of being extorted after hours on the road on a bus.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country