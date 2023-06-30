Who Saw It?, dealt again with Kata’s disappearance, dark spots and her parents’ new appeal

Wednesday June 28 episode of Who has seen?opened up again with the case of the little girl kata, the 5-year-old girl who has been missing for 20 long days now and of whom unfortunately there is no news. The correspondent also wanted to make a journey of what happened.

Little Kataleya Alvarez has been missing since early afternoon of Saturday June 10th. The last picture of her dates back to 15.01 of that day, while she was out of the hotel and came back inside soon after.

No one knows exactly what happened to her. Her mother said she was entrusted to someone Uncle while he was at work. However, once back in that structure, before making the sad discovery she made herself one shower.

The complaint was only filed around 20 of that evening. In reality that family did not have a home, but they lived in a room in the former Astor hotel, squatted and for which there were many quarrels to occupy those few meters.

From the moment the mother showed up at the barracks, the girls left promptly searches. They made several searches in that hotel and after the eviction, they also controlled behind crawl spaces and also in the sewers.

However, there are no small ones yet tracks. What is certain is that Kata is neither alive nor deceased in the structure. Now, in fact, it must be understood that she has it taken away and also understand why.

The new appeal of Kata’s parents

Parents are currently in anxious and desperate, since so many days have passed that they have no news of their baby. The correspondent of Chi l’ha Visto? made them intervene again during the broadcast. Her mother in his appeal he said:

I ask everyone, especially those who are with my daughter: ‘Let her go, in a park, in a church, wherever you want, but let her go’. It’s been 18 days and it’s too much, we’re desperate!

The father however, shortly after his wife, also wanted to take it word and said: “Help us raise our voice, leave the criticism alone, the main thing is to find Kataleya, that’s the only important thing, please!”