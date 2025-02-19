Medications to treat overweight and obesity in Brazil are increasingly scarce. As reports The New York Timespharmacies have registered an increase in assaults with the aim of monopolizing Ozempic, Wegovy and Saxenda. As in many other countries, obesity rates do not stop increasing in the Brazilian country, and a package of drugs to lose weight can cost up to 190 dollars per month, compared to an average salary of $ 265 per month. Thus, obesity medications have become a new criminal business opportunity.

History of drugs for weight control

In the early 80s, the researchers identified the LPG-1, a hormone of the human intestine that triggers the liberation of insulin, responsible for the control of blood sugar levels. The discovery, in addition to supporting the development of a new class of drugs against diabetes, gave scientists enough bases to study glycemic control and suppression of appetite, which led several people to weight loss. In 2014, the United States Food and Medicines Administration (FDA) approved the first GLP-1 drug for weight loss. The liraglutida was marketed under the name of Saxenda.

In 2017, a semaglutida was approved, a receptor of the LPG-1 more effective than the liraglutide for the treatment of diabetes. Four years later, its use for weight loss was authorized, and was marketed in medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic. In clinical trials, the people who took semaglutida managed to lose up to 15% of their body weight. The investigation continued: in 2023, the tyrazepide was approved, whose intake allowed an average body weight reduction of 21%. Given the obvious physical changes, the agonists of the GLP-1 receptors became extremely popular among their manufacturers; Success has triggered a true “molecules race” to develop more effective, more practical and less side effects. However, this same popularity aroused the interest of criminals.

A growing trend

“Various local media report criminal acts directed against Ozempic’s stocks and the like in many parts of the world, including Michigan and Spain. But Brazil has become the main worldwide focus of these actions,” he quotes the New York Times. São Paulo is a strategic point for criminals, since it is the richest city in Brazil and houses several accommodated neighborhoods, where pharmacies market expensive medicines for clientele that can allow them.

Thieves publish stolen products through WhatsApp or Facebook groups. The police director of the Criminal Investigation Department of the State of São Paulo confesses that the theft of Ozempic, Wegovy and Saxenda, is a growing trend: “Pharmacies have reduced the stocks of thinning medications in their stores and have increased surveillance, placing guards armed at the door.

“If you sell ozempic, you can’t work quietly”

“Who has Ozempic for sale, can no longer work quietly. Customers ask us if we have them in stock and tell them no. It is the only way they do not rob us,” says an owner of an independent pharmacy from the west zone of São Paulo. Another pharmacist affirmed The New York Times that keeps a machete under the counter for fear of being attacked.

In 2023, almost five thousand robberies were recorded, a figure that rose to more than eight thousand in 2024. Soon, the situation could take a radical turn: “The thieves of medications will face a more powerful force than the police: the police: the Economy, “concludes the New York environment. The Brazilian patent of the Semaglutida expires in 2026 and the pharmaceutical companies are already working on the production of generic versions that will lower prices. Once again, the market can more than institutions.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.