After the first leaks that NVIDIA was ready to launch a version of its entry level RTX on the market with a memory cut (and not only that, as we have already seen), cases of sightings of this “lightened” version are starting to multiply around the world, with the “small” RTX which appeared briefly in the pages of an Austrian shop today. The presence of this card on the website of a local shop, which immediately removed it, it means that this sheet is already the subject of discussion with the various partners scattered across the old continent and which does not seem expected in the retail market, as we had initially believed. The version uploaded by the Austrian shop is the Ventus 2X model by MSI, i.e. the twin-fan model that MSI produces for system assemblers and for those who want a configuration with fewer frills and no LEDs, given the rather simple and elegant design common to the whole Ventus family.

A fleeting apparition

We don't have much information to rely on yet

What obviously appears wrong at first glance is the price, but before raising your shields, allow us to give you some information on the phases preceding the launch of a video card.

During the launch of a GPU it is common to find out the “real” price only a few hours or days after the launch, before this deadline the cards are in fact shipped at an unreal price and obviously higher than what would later turn out to be the list price: this practice would justify the “monster” price we see in the screen above.

Having released this part on the launch methods and price adjustments, the upload carried out by the store before the removal spoke of some technical details that would call into question what has been discovered so far: in fact, the TDP reported the value of the 8 GB older sister, i.e. 130 W.

A TDP of this level appears strange to us to say the least and we believe that it is the result of an incorrect technical data sheet, almost certainly derived from the full memory model and perhaps not yet updated.

This consideration is based on online sightings of a KalmX version of Palit, of the GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB: KalmX identifies passive cards, i.e. cooled without any fan and this heatsink would hardly be able to manage a TDP over 100 W.