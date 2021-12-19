The Chinese brand NIO presented the model ET5, and from the first glance it really looks like a good car that can potentially challenge Tesla Model 3, its rival in size and style. First of all, it should be noted that NIO ET5 has the design characteristics necessary to be attractive on all reference markets, including Europe. The main inspiration is directed towards Hyundai, which is particularly proud of its European style. However, this car does not stop at the first external impression because inside it has several interesting features (although some are to be verified according to non-Chinese standards).

Let’s start with performance and autonomy. NIO declares acceleration from 0 to 100km / h in 4.3 seconds, with high-performance 4-piston calipers developed specifically to achieve a braking distance of 100km / h at a full stop in 33.9 meters. The drag coefficient of the ET5 is 0.24, which should allow a range of over 550 km with the standard 75 kWh battery, 700 km with the 100 kWh long-range battery and over 1,000km with the most capable 150kWh battery. All these data, however, were measured on the CLTC cycle, the Chinese one, which often differs from the European WLTP and the American one fielded by the EPA.

The base price with the version that allows the so-called battery swap, at the exchange rate with the Euro, would be 36 thousand euros. But according to the most optimistic calculations, this car should not arrive in Europe before 2025. Initially, therefore, it will fight on the market with Tesla in the context of China alone.

The NIO ET5 will be supplied with the system NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), which should enable the electric sedan to gradually achieve safe autonomous driving in scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking lots and battery change stations. NIO said its standalone features can be added with a monthly subscription. Inside the cockpit there will also be the so-called PanoCinema, a panoramic digital cockpit with AR and VR technology. NIO has partnered with an AR device company called NREAL to jointly develop NIO-exclusive AR glasses capable of projecting an ad hoc screen. From the point of view of the interior space, you immediately notice the panoramic roof and the extreme cleanliness of the dashboard, with an overall small screen in front of the steering wheel.