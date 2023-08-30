













For Jez Corden this means that an official reveal of the new Nintendo Switch could be very close. Also it would not be the first related to this console. Since several rumors suggest that it is already a reality and that it could arrive next year. It was even mentioned during the trial for the purchase of Activision.

Since it was announced that the creators of Mario would be present at Gamescom, speculation began to circulate. Since it would be the first time in a long time that the company was present at that event. In fact, many predicted that their new console would be presented there. It seems that it was like that, but not in a massive way.

It should be noted that none of this new information about the next Nintendo Switch is official. However, more and more rumors are accumulating, so it seems that its revelation is imminent. When do you think we’ll get our first look?

What has Nintendo said about the successor to the Switch?

For now, Nintendo has remained very tight-lipped about its potential next console. So far all they have said is that it will probably be backwards compatible. This means that Switch games will work with the hypothetical Switch 2.

Source: Nintendo.

This was said by Shigeru Miyamoto, who further stated why he believed backwards compatibility would be possible. According to him, game development has become more standardized, so there are no longer so many obstacles when it comes to moving from one console to another. Let’s hope so to be able to enjoy the news of your next console, but without leaving behind our entire catalog of games.

