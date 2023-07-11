Charging…
07/11/2023 7:37 am
new episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way about what is happening in the video game and entertainment industry.
This week we will tell you about everything that has happened around the rumors of the new Nintendo console and of course, about the most important news of the week. In the section on what we’ve been playing this week, the staff tells you some good recommendations.
#Nintendo #Switch #coming #Atomix #Podcast
Leave a Reply