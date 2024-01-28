The fans of Club América want to leave behind the past of Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón and his 'Chicotazos', so on social networks they have baptized him with a new nickname to forget his past with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, from now on no more'Chicote', today's is 'Whip'.
That's right, the azulcremas fans have set it as a new nickname 'Whip' to Cristian CalderonIn such a short time, the footballer has already been able to add several minutes of play with the team. In fact, he has seen action in the first four matches of the tournament, which is why he is receiving the confidence of the coaching staff despite the questions and boos. from the fans at first.
In his 241 minutes played with the Águilas in this competition, Cristian Calderon adds two assists. The left back is responsible for generating a third of the goals scored by the azulcrema team in the first four dates of Clausura 2024.
Cristian Calderon compete for the starting position against Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyesthe 37-year-old veteran played 20 of the 23 possible games in the Apertura 2023, so he seeks to be part of the generational change in the position once he Sources Hang up your booties.
Before becoming a Club América player, Whip Calderon He defended the colors of Atlas, Necaxa, Chivas and now, he seeks to gain a place in the current Mexican soccer champion and contribute to the goal of the two-time championship in the Liga MX.
