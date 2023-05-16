This Clausura 2023 tournament we will have spectacular semifinals where we will see the Clásico Regio and the Clásico Nacional between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América, for which the controversial journalist from ESPN, Alvaro MoralesIt didn’t take long for him to talk about it.
The rojiblanco team battled strongly against the rojinegros in the quarterfinals, because at the end of the game they were able to level the overall score, which gave them a pass to the semifinals for the best position in the table.
As expected, from his trenches, the journalist attacked the Guadalajara team and implied that the Eagles are obliged to win the National Classic.
Through his Twitter account, Alvaro MoralesIt didn’t take long for him to lash out at the Guadalajara team, as he called for América to exercise its paternity before them, likewise, he mentioned that in their duel against the Zorros “they ended up asking for the time.” Likewise, he described them as a flancito.
The first leg of the semifinals will be at the Akron Stadium, this Thursday, May 18 at 8:10 p.m. in Central Mexico. The TV transmission will be in charge of TV Azteca and TUDN.
For its part, the return of the semifinals will be on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field. The meeting can be seen on TV through the TUDN signal.
