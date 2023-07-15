If you are a lover of watching series or movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO or any of your favorites, today you will have disconcerting news that you will like. Movistar changed the game to Totalplay to launch a cheaper television product.

We talk particularly about Movistar+, a company attached to the telephone company popular in Mexico who launched a new service with television programs and sports worldwideAlso, with a cost that will make you smile compared to what the other apps charge streaming.

It should be noted that so far the television company has not released details about the catalog of the new Netflix competitionHowever, information published by as.com states that their lists will be designed for movie lovers.

The Madrid, Spain-based company has beefed up its mobile telephony and internet packages so as not to lose ground against competitors in Mexico such as Telcel and AT&T.

Now, it seeks to go through an increasingly competitive market in the world. An industry that gradually came to replace movie theaters.

How did Movistar arrive in Mexico?

Movistar, the well-known telecommunications company in Mexico, has managed to establish itself as a solid competitor despite facing the market leader, Telcel.

The Spanish company, founded in 1995, entered Mexico in 2001, acquiring four telephone operators in the north of the country: Cedetel, BajaCel, Norcel and Movitel.

But it was in 2002 when Movistar expanded its presence by acquiring 92% of the shares of Pegaso PCS, owned by the Pegaso Group led by Alejandro Burillo Azcárraga. This acquisition was key to its consolidation in Mexico and its subsequent growth.

By implementing technological innovations throughout the country, Telefónica Movistar México established itself firmly in 2003 and launched its GSM service in strategic cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Tijuana. Then, in the latter part of the same year, they extended their coverage nationwide.

In 2005, Movistar unified all its brands and presented the distinctive “M” that identifies it in the 12 Latin American countries where it operates. This change of image strengthened its identity and projected a unified image throughout the region.

According to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), Movistar controls approximately 18% of mobile phone users in Mexico, which represents more than 22 million users, data that supports its prominent position in the market.

