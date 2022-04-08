It’s easy to forget, but there’s already a new need for speed Developing. The news was confirmed during the EA Play Live 2020, and since then we have known absolutely nothing about it. Apparently, this title will reach us this year, and it seems that it will only be available for the new generation of consoles.

In accordance with JeffGrub, reporter of VentureBeatthe next need for speed will only reach PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|Sthus leaving behind the past generation. This game is being developed by Criterion Gameswho apparently chose to leave the PS4 and Xbox One to give a higher quality to this future title.

Grubb he mentions that this game should be making its debut in November 2022, and he’s pretty sure we won’t be seeing it on previous consoles anymore. Of course, even though this insider be quite reliable, it is best to take this information with reservation until you have official confirmation.

editor’s note: Leaving PS4 and Xbox One behind sounds like a bold move, but it also makes sense that Criterion would prefer to focus on new consoles going forward. Perhaps the ambitions of this game are too high, and the only way to achieve them is with the new generation of hardware.

Via: VGC