As the series release of The Last of Us approaches in mid-January, Naughty Dog looks to its next project.

In two different interviews, Neil Druckmann – co-president of Naughty Dog and mastermind behind The Last of Us – discussed in the round the next projects of the Californian studio and a particularly delicate aspect which concerned, above all, the second chapter of the franchise in connection with the upcoming HBO TV series: the depiction of violence.

The Last of Us series will be less violent —

“We need a certain amount of action, or violence, that we can use for the mechanics so that you can connect with Joel and go into a state of flow,” Druckmann explained to SFX magazine (via GamesRadar+). “So you really feel connected to this avatar on the screen and you see the world through his eyes. But this does not exist in a passive medium. One of the things I liked to hear from [co-creatore Craig Mazin] and HBO at the beginning was, ‘let’s remove all violence other than essentials’. This allowed the violence to have an even greater impact than in the game, because when you wait to show the threat and see people’s reaction to the threat, it makes it even scarier. And, when we reveal the Infected and the Clickers, you’ll see what really brought humanity down and why they’re all so scared.”

Next Naughty Dog —

For a reverse direction taken by TV series and video game, there will instead be a meeting point, specifically when it comes to Naughty Dog’s next big project. As explained by New Yorker, who profiled Neil Druckmann just over the Christmas holidays, “his next project, he revealed, is a game that is ‘structured more like a TV series’ than anything Naughty Dog has ever done – for which took a highly unusual step. He’s not writing the script alone or with a single partner. He’s assembling a writers’ room”, just like you do with TV series. A new experience even compared to The Last of Us Part II, which was written with Westworld’s Halley Gross. As of today, we know that Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer title based on TLOU’s Factions mode and this second big project, which could be a Part III as something completely new.