Katia Palma The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” did not start well at all. The well-known comic actress did not convince the jury with her seasoning in her first appearance, for which she was sentenced. Now, the ex-juror of “I am” seeks to advance in the competition and save herself from being on elimination night. However, during the tasting of her tacacho with cecina, which she was being liked by Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio He was surprised that there was a hair in the preparation of the member of “Las bandalas”.

Katia Palma quickly refused to believe that that hair was hers. “Is it white? It can’t be mine, well. This is white and I’m a brunette. It must be some fluff from somewhere“, he excused himself. “Of your cat?” Giacomo questioned ironically. But she did not hesitate to defend her plate and blame the cameraman on her side who had quite a bit of gray hair.

