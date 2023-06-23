America, as the person responsible for this situation, Santiago Baños, has rightly said, is against the clock in the market. The team from the country’s capital has only closed the signing of Kevin Álvarez, from then on they have knocked on many doors with very little success ahead. Now, a week after the start of the regular tournament, it seems that those from Coapa will have to face the first days without the presence of the people who are concentrated with their team, as well as without the presence of reinforcements.
It is expected that already under Jardine’s control, those from the country’s capital can move within the market to sign players who make the squad bigger, both in quality and in number of players. The Brazilian-born coach wants people he trusts and has put out a wish list of footballers he thinks could be added and are up to par with America, one of them being gold medal defender Nino.
The lower zone is by far the weakest they have in the country’s capital, therefore, Jardine has requested the signature of Nino, a powerful defender of almost two meters, who also has a privileged individual technique. The man who plays for Fluminense was key for Brazil to win the last Olympic gold medal and even has a stint in the national team. Therefore, André has put his name on the table, despite being complicated by its price that is around 10 million euros.
