The search for the new coach within America continues. Santiago Baños affirms that they are in days to sign the next strategist of the Coapa nest eagles, meanwhile, an interim has been implanted so that he himself can start with the preseason work, while the board opts for the ideal man that can end the drought of almost 6 years without a Liga MX title.
Yesterday it was reported that Gregg Brehalter, former coach of the United States, is in talks with the América team to take charge of the squad, however, nothing is set. In fact, everything could change after a call they received at the club offices yesterday from a coach who has offered to take the position immediately if the people of the eagles authorize them.
Eduardo Coudet has finished his cycle with Atlético Mineiro of Brazil and his representation agency, which has accommodated many Argentine coaches and players within the Liga MX, has called on the people of America to put their name on the list of candidates from Santiago Banos. “Chacho” has already had a stint in Mexican soccer, so he could seem to be a more reliable option than Brehalter himself, but for now, and at least for the rest of the week, there will be no official decision.
