The new Museum of the Roman Molinete Forum in Cartagena received the first visitors after being inaugurated by His Majesty King Felipe VI this Wednesday, municipal sources reported in a statement. Total, 1,360 people -in 68 small group passes- they will visit this new space until Sunday for free thanks to the open house organized by Cartagena Puerto de Culturas.

During the visit, the public can see the results of the excavations carried out in the Molinete Archaeological Park, where the museum is located. In order to carry out these works, it has had the impulse of the Cartagena City Council and the Autonomous Community, and the financing of the Repsol Foundation, which has contributed 4.7 million euros since 2013.

The result of these efforts and the work of archaeologists are exposed to the public more than 350 objects of great artistic and historical value. The complex adds a new attraction to the cultural heritage of a city that aspires to become a World Heritage Site. The museum discourse allows an immersion in the archaeological history of Cartagena and its emblematic Molinete neighborhood, from the 3rd century BC to the present day. In addition, the museum has audiovisual resources, models and infographics that bring knowledge to the public in a fun and educational way.

You can see archaeological pieces of Carthago Spartaria, grave goods and metallic objects from the Lower Roman Empire, a marble cornucopia, wall paintings of Apollo and the Muses Calliope and Terpsichore, amphoras and remains belonging to the Renaissance and contemporary Cartagena.

The museum is the new gateway to the Barrio del Foro Romano, which is the largest archaeological park in an urban area in Spain. Thus, after completing the tour of the interior of the new museum space, we go outside to start the visit to the Roman Forum Quarter, whose structures have been excavated and restored. Bringing to light the Shrine of the Temple of Isis.

The entrance to the Museo Foro Romano Molinete is priced at six euros for the general public, and includes access to the Barrio del Foro Romano. It opens from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., although from July 1, in high season, it will remain open every day until 8 p.m.