uTo anticipate this straight away: No, it’s not as good as the old seasons, and no, it’s not as bad as everyone says it is either. The new, fifth season of “Murder with a View” maneuvers around in a solid middle position with potential both up and down – how things will develop is still difficult after the first five episodes, which can currently be seen in the media library accept.

However, the starting position is also complex for the producers as well as for the long-time viewers and fans. One of the best laughing crime series on German television, which was very much tailored to its staff without continuing this staff, in the same village, with some of the old supporting actors and the same title music – someone quickly shouts “sacrilege!”, you quickly have it Reflex to miss good old Sophie Haas, played by Caroline Peters. And Dietmar “Bär” Schäffer, played by Bjarne Mädel. And Meike Droste, who embodied Bärbelchen. Admittedly, they all grew very fond of you over the course of 39 episodes plus the film, and so did the little problems they all had with each other.

Customer service is written in small letters

It is therefore important to take a deep breath and to go to the familiar Eifel village of Hengasch with a halfway sober view that is not clouded by sentimentality. In the meantime, Katharina Wackernagel has the say in the police station as Commissioner Marie Gabler, and she approaches the whole thing much more reservedly and with a much smaller dose of that theatrical annoyance that once characterized Sophie Haas’ attitude to her punitive transfer to the provinces, and unfortunately also with it less mimic sense of humor. At first, the newcomer is viewed with similar suspicion – like the ubiquitous Heike “Muschi” Schäffer (Petra Kleinert), former chief inspector Hans Zielonka (Michael Hanemann) and landlady Lydia (Julia Schmitt) at the Gasthof Aubach, where customer service has always been extremely small is written. Especially with people who aren’t from here and who you don’t know, because anyone could come.

But Marie Gabler bites through. She is assisted by police commissioner Heino Fuss (Sebastian Schwarz) and commissioner candidate Jennifer Dickel (Eva Bühnen), both of whom at first glance are a little too reminiscent of their predecessors in terms of their dynamics, including physiognomically: a middle-aged, dependent man with a questionable hairstyle (Fuss ); young, dark-haired, somewhat naive and not very self-confident woman with ambitions (Dickel). The same could have been said about the predecessors.



Biographically, the two differ from the Schäffer/Schmied duo. Heino is a single father, lives with his son Otmar, called Otti, in the official apartment that Marie Gabler should actually be entitled to, and is cared for by Heike Schäffer, who is now widowed. Jenny, in turn, lovingly cares for her horse Terminator, called Termi. And there are also a few new villagers with bus driver Monique and doner kebab man Mehmet, pig farmer Gisbert Cremer and fire chief Arthur Brandt. The doctor, Doctor Bechermann (Patrick Heyn), has gotten a little older, but he’s still the same.







A place in our hearts

Hengash hasn’t changed much either, as villages tend to do. There are countless obscure customs and Ms. Ziegler is still pushing her walker across the street. Otherwise, the village is still about thirty times larger inside than outside. The fact that this hengasch and its surrounding settlements has everything, really everything, and that you can live there for years without ever having heard of it – erotic hotels, Dutch campsites, golf courses, hash plantations – is a running gag that the old squadrons used to use . The whole world has its place in Hengasch, and the whole world can be told from here, without ifs or buts.



And as soon as Marie has moved into her euphemistically named “Chalet Schwanenstein” at the campsite, because colleague Heino is besieging the official apartment and she is not a brute, the first corpse appears. And in the second episode, the second and so on, because that’s the principle of the series.

In the course of time you also get closer to this chief inspector Gabler. And learns that the transfer has to do with her separation from her husband, who was caught in flagrante delicto. And in the fifth episode, she gets to know her parents, two hopelessly idealistic hippies who are suddenly standing in front of their daughter’s police station in their VW bus. Which, of course, they consider to be hopelessly stuffy and also a bit boring. And then you get a little closer to this Marie, and lo and behold, you understand her better. Of course, good old Sophie Haas will always have a special place in our hearts, but perhaps we have to acknowledge that time does not stand still even in Hengasch.







Murder with a chanceTuesday, 8.15 p.m., ARD.