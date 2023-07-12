Silvio Berlusconi “Self-Made Man goes away!”. The Knight reappeared this morning in the third mural in Via Volturno 34 in Milan, after the last work dedicated to him had also been vandalized in just a few hours last week. Thus the contemporary artist aleXsandro Palombo closes the triptych of works entitled “Self-Made Man”.

The first “Self-Made Man” mural was created in the Isola district of Milan in front of the Cavaliere’s childhood home two weeks after his death. Berlusconi was portrayed in a blue suit and polka dot tie, in one hand a bucket with glue and the inscription self-made man, in the other hand a brush with which he had affixed a toponymic plaque “Via Silvio BERLUSCONI 1936-2023”. Over the course of 48 years, the mural had first been vandalized with offensive and abusive writing, then cleaned up by the residents and then finally removed.

Last week after the removal a new portrait of Berlusconi had reappeared, “Self-Made Man is back!”, and the Knight appeared more determined than before as he made the gesture of the horns, but even in that case he had been defaced in a few hours . This morning Berlusconi is back, in the latest work “Self Made-Man goes away!” where he replaces “Via Silvio Berlusconi 1936-2023” with “Via dei Radical Chic” and with the toponymic plaque under his arm he leaves, saying goodbye to Milan forever. Above him appears in flight the characteristic Milanese pigeon which, as always, leaves its distinctive mark on the city.

“Silvio Berlusconi had appeared serene with his toponymic plate in front of his childhood home in the Isola district in Milan, but within 48 hours they had vandalized it and then canceled it. But the Knight had reappeared more determined than before to deliver us a new message, but they had soon re-vandalized it. Now Berlusconi has decided to withdraw his toponymic plate “Via Silvio BERLUSCONI 1936-2023” and replace it with “Via dei Radical Chic” saying goodbye forever to Milan. Is it a happy ending for everyone?” says aleXsandro Palombo.