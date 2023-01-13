In an interview with Comicbook, Neil Druckmann, current co-president of Naughty Dog, spoke about the new multiplayer game from The Last of Us. According to him, this is the company’s most ambitious title to date. Surpassing what was done with Uncharted and the odysseys of Joel and Ellie

According to Neil Druckmann, not setting a date for this The Last of Us multiplayer was a big decision. Ybecause by not being confined by deadlines, they had plenty of space to experiment and fulfill the ambitions they set for themselves as a studio.

The Naughty Dog co-president also indicated that the title will be very ambitious because of what they want to achieve. Since they plan to expand the world of TLOU with new stories while delivering a solid and entertaining multiplayer experience. So now it seems obvious why they have taken so long with him.

The multiplayer of The Last of Us has been in development since before the second part of this story was released. That is to say that at least since before 2020 they have been working on this title, which at the beginning of 2023 still does not have a release date. The wait will be worth it?

What is The Last of Us multiplayer that Neil Druckmann is talking about?

The first installment had a multiplayer component known as Factions. Here players took control of hostile survivors or fireflies in various game modes similar to a Team Deathmatch. This one was very popular and many expected the sequel to have the same, but it didn’t.

Source: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog decided to separate the factions mode from part two to make it its fully independent game. Some time later Neil Druckmann revealed some concept art indicating that the action would take place in San Francisco. The images alone already showed something amazing and now with the declarations that it will be very ambitious we can no longer wait. What do you expect from this multiplayer?

