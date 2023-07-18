Monterey insists on hiring a ‘bomb’ for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. According to the most recent reports, the Rayados board has improved its offer to Real Betis in order to take over the services of the Spanish international Sergio Canales.
The Sultana del Norte team, according to a report from Diario Récord, put on the table of the Heliopolis team an offer of 20 million euros. Likewise, to convince Canales, Monterrey would have promised him a salary of five million euros.
In this way, Rayados would be close to closing the most expensive operation in the history of Liga MX.
The journalist César Luis Merlo indicated that Sergio Canales would have already given the green light for the negotiations with Monterrey to advancebut that Betis is still analyzing whether or not to release his figure for the amount offered by the Mexican team.
Canales has a contract with Real Betis until June 30, 2026, so the Rayados board will have to satisfy the requests of the white and green club if they want to close the signing.
The albiazules are looking to hire one of the current figures of the Mexican National Team: Luis Chavez. The Pachuca player refused to join Rayados last semester because his dream is to emigrate to European soccer.
It seems that Chávez’s position has become more flexible in recent monthssince although his goal is still to play in Europe, he has also left open the possibility of playing with another Mexican soccer club.
In this sense, Rayados would be willing to offer 10 million dollars for the Tuzos player. If an attractive European offer does not arrive for the Hidalgo club and the player, his next destination would be the royal club.
