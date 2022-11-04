Including tests of the new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S, the Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO and the Zero DSR/X. We also looked into which is really the best engine of 2022 and we tested the travel capabilities of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Honda NT1100. The recently deceased Phil Read receives an extensive tribute, we went to Portugal for a whizzing round of Lisbon, we explored the how and why of European manufacturers who have their engines produced in Asia … and much more!

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S

Buon compleanno Guzzi!

YAMAHA R1 GYTR PRO

Buy yourself a Superbike

Zero DSR/X

Electric Adventurer

Best of 2022

Our selection for the European Motorcycle of the Year

Travel test: Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Matter of being sure

Travel test: Honda NT1100

Matter of being sure (bis)

Historical: Phil Read

The Prince of Speed ​​is no more

Motorcycle Production in Asia

Where does any engine come from?

ELF Moto Superbiker Mettet

The oldest and youngest participant

