Including tests of the new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S, the Yamaha R1 GYTR PRO and the Zero DSR/X. We also looked into which is really the best engine of 2022 and we tested the travel capabilities of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Honda NT1100. The recently deceased Phil Read receives an extensive tribute, we went to Portugal for a whizzing round of Lisbon, we explored the how and why of European manufacturers who have their engines produced in Asia … and much more!
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S
Buon compleanno Guzzi!
YAMAHA R1 GYTR PRO
Buy yourself a Superbike
Zero DSR/X
Electric Adventurer
Best of 2022
Our selection for the European Motorcycle of the Year
Travel test: Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Matter of being sure
Travel test: Honda NT1100
Matter of being sure (bis)
Historical: Phil Read
The Prince of Speed is no more
Motorcycle Production in Asia
Where does any engine come from?
ELF Moto Superbiker Mettet
The oldest and youngest participant
Further in this issue
Startgrid – Showroom – Treasures in the Attic – The Garage – Pitbox – Column Mat Oxley…
