The April issue is now in stores! Includes testing of the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Yamaha MT-10, a comparison test between the Husqvarna Norden 901 and KTM 890 Adventure, and a tire test of the Dunlop Roadsmart IV. Furthermore, a report on military motorcycles, 20 years of Honda RC211V, an extensive product test of motorcycle backpacks, and much more… Triumph Tiger 1200 Triumph builds a GS…

Source

#Motorcyclist #Motokicx