Inside the stand of the German company at the Verona event face to face with the new general manager of BMW Motorrad Italia Alessandro Salimbeni

The Motor Bike Expo in Verona, the first major motorcycle fair of the year, is undoubtedly one of the most important European events for the custom world. His spotlights, in fact, are mainly focused on motorcycles cruisers And special, with many customizers proud to present their latest works, but there are also several manufacturers present officially to introduce their respective innovations to the general public. Among these there is also Bmw Motorrad, in Verona with a stand focused on the latest products of the Heritage family and in particular on the R 18 and R nineT in the 100 Years Edition version, created to celebrate the first century of history of the propeller manufacturer in motorcycling. The guest of honor is also a precious and rare example of an original R 32 from a private collection, the very model that in 1923 started the history of two-wheeled BMWs.

In perfect line with the spirit of Mbe, BMW is also exhibiting at its stand five examples of the R 18 that took part in the web contest "Your Choice", a challenge in the name of customization of its powerful cruisers reserved for the dealerships of its sales network. As a side dish, the standard versions of the R 18, R 18 B, R nineT Scrambler and Urban G/S could not be missing, all punctually updated with new colors for 2023. The opportunity offered by Mbe, however, proved to be greedy also to have a chat with Alessandro Salimbeni, the new general manager of BMW Motorrad Italia for a few months and therefore the decidedly most suitable person to discuss the imminent future of the Bavarian brand.

We saw BMW Motorrad close the year positively, both globally and in Italy. How did 2022 go?

“It was an exceptional year. Globally, we sold more than 200,000 units and this is certainly an important milestone to celebrate. Europe is now a stable market, but there are countries where we are growing, such as the United States, China, India and Brazil. Globally, things are therefore going very well. Italy had a two-speed year: in the first part, product availability was not in line with demand, but in the second part we recovered with an extraordinary performance and for this we have to thank our partners, i.e. our entire network of dealers in Italy”.

What do these results mean to you?

“The real meaning is this: we realize that our strategy and our vision are correct. And above all that they are absolutely appreciated by our customers. For this we want to thank them all for the trust they place in us every year”.

Going into the details of BMW Motorrad’s results in our country, what do we read?

"In Italy we have reached 15,900 registrations, which for us is a very positive figure, but the most interesting results can be read when you look at the market shares. In the motorcycle segment, i.e. over 500 cc, we are leaders with a 17% share, but if we consider the market share over 750 cc, even one bike out of four is ours. And this is a very interesting figure".

What are the other best-selling BMW motorcycles?

“As far as motorcycles are concerned, our top model is the GS 1250 with a truly extraordinary performance, followed by its Adventure counterpart and the S 1000 XR. I have to say that this range is actually working very well. However, I also like to mention our electric scooter, the Ce 04, which with 580 registrations was the author of a truly remarkable performance. With this model we are opening up a segment and creating a new market.”

What do you expect in 2023? What should we expect?

“The most important thing is that this year we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first BMW motorcycle, the R 32 which is also on display here at MBE, and we want to celebrate it properly. In the meantime, we do it through the special editions of our R 18 and R nineT, equipped with a special livery, but also with events, happenings and surprises for all our customers. It is an extraordinary milestone, which we will celebrate, even if as a company we always look to the future”.

So will we see the long-awaited new GS?

"We just said that the GS is absolutely in good health, it's performing and it's in great demand. Of course I can't talk about the product strategy for the future, so I can't fully answer that question."

So what’s new for 2023?

“There are and there will be many, absolutely. I’ll try to list them in sequence: we have the S 1000 RR, the M 1000 R and M 1000 RR on the way, the series with R 1250 R And R 1250RS which is in great demand in its segment”.

One last question: you are among the most active on the electric front but you also have many large-engined bikes: how will the balance change in the future?

“The internal combustion engine is certainly constantly evolving, our research and development in that direction will absolutely not cease. After that, as we demonstrated a few years ago with our Vision model, we have projects ready for large fully electric motorcycles. Obviously, being a company oriented towards technology and innovation, as well as being able to count on synergies with BMW auto, we are ready and prepared to face this market.After that, there is the Ce 04 which is our answer to a demand for electric urban mobility, but probably in the future there will be news for this segment as well. The Ce 04 will not remain our only proposal in the electric field, it will not stand alone. There will be a sequel, on which we will focus a lot”.