This year, a new monument was unveiled at the grave of Sovremennik artistic director Galina Volchek, which replaced the scandalous one. Fans and colleagues of the director were indignant for a long time about how such a statue could be associated with the famous director, so it was decided to dismantle it and install another one. At first glance, everyone was pleased with the updated work of art. It was only a couple of weeks after installation that people began to notice shortcomings.

There is an active discussion on the Internet that Oleg Ershov’s work was not so successful. Despite the portrait resemblance and overall better appearance of the monument, it still has a number of problems. So, the majority were not satisfied with Volchek’s pose. She seems to lean over and lean on the chair. But because of this, her butt sticks out too much, and the rear view doesn’t look the best.

We used this topic and came up with a lot of jokes. One of them: “Galina Borisovna is weeding the cemetery.” And this is the most harmless one.

However, the rest of the audience accepted the monument with delight. The artist Stanislav Sadalsky especially liked it. He shared that he considered the monument “luxurious, touching, worthy.”

