Since the implementation of vaccines As an effective strategy to combat covid-19, the results in a decrease in deaths and worsening cases have prevailed.

However, some biologics often cause side effects after being applied. Often, these are mild and treatable symptoms, which is why the Spanish health authorities assure that the new reports in their investigations they don’t mean a relationship directly with the vaccines.

This is confirmed by the twelfth report of Pharmacovigilance on covid-19 vaccines in Spain.

This analysis, carried out by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), ensures that there is evidence of new cases in which some unusual symptoms occur, but that “adverse reactions due to the vaccine cannot be considered until a causal relationship with its administration is confirmed”.

What is an adverse effect?

Vaccines do not mean a danger of direct death.

According to ‘El Mundo’, as of January 9 of this year, 80,109,445 doses of vaccines had been applied in Spain. In this sense, some 55,455 adverse events were reported and 11,048 of them were considered serious, which represents 13.7 cases per 100,000 doses applied, according to the medium.

The report explains that serious adverse events are those that require hospitalizationgenerate significant or persistent disability , congenital malformations are also present, or they are life-threatening or fatal.

Thus, of the 11,048 cases of reported adverse effects, 375 They had a deadly outcome. Despite the figures, the authorities mention that the vaccines do not mean a direct danger of death.

The report states that the adverse effects reported with more often They are: fever or pain in the vaccination area, disorders of the nervous system (headache and dizziness) and of the musculoskeletal system.

Adverse effect on Moderna

A few cases of paresthesia have been reported in Moderna vaccinees.

According to figures handled by the Aemps, in Spain more than 14 million doses of this vaccine have been administered. 50 percent were women, and by age groups, it is estimated that 80% are between 18 and 65 years old, 12% are over 65 and 8% are between 12 and 17 years old.

According to the reports of adverse reactions, the entity assured that in a population of those vaccinated, paresthesia.

This is an abnormal sensation that manifests as a tingling or itching in the hands, arms, legs and other parts of the body.

According to the newspaper ‘As’, it usually happens because pressure is exerted on a nerve, but it disappears when said trigger is removed. However, there is no clear answer as to why this happens in some vaccinated people.

The report ensures that 158 ​​notifications of paresthesias in vaccinated have been registered. Reason why they are included in the list of adverse effects, despite the fact that “may appear with rare frequency”depending on the entity.

Case of Astrazeneca and Janssen

Another of the discoveries involves vaccines Astrazeneca and Janssenwhich have reported cases of transverse myelitis.

A causal relationship cannot be ruled out although the number of cases is very low

According to ’20 Minutes’, it is a ‘rare’ neurological disorder; which is characterized by inflammation of one or both sides of the spinal cord and that, on some occasions, damages the myelin sheath that covers the nerve fibers.

Among the most common symptoms are soft spot in arms and legs, sensory disturbances (ie, tingling, numbness, pain, or loss of pain sensation), and functional bladder or bowel problems.

To add it as a possible adverse effect of vaccines, the European Pharmacovigilance Committee (PRAC) assured that “a causal relationship cannot be ruled out although the number of cases is very low”.

In Spain there has only been one case, while in the rest of the world there have been 13.

