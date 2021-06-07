The new model of protected housing contemplates an important novelty, it enables large families in the Region of Murcia to can opt for another residence of this type when the size of the current one does not suit your needs by the increase in the number of children.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, held a meeting this Monday with the president of the Association of Large Families of the Region of Murcia, Gonzalo Sánchez, to convey the legislative changes introduced by the regional Executive to adapt the house protected to the current needs of families.

“A family that increases the number of members needs more space in their home and we have adapted the new model to this demand,” said the counselor. He recalled that the new regulation of protected housing allows to extend the maximum useful area from 90 m2 to 120 m2 or even 150 m2 or 10 additional m2 for each child in those cases of large families of a special nature, all this to adapt to the needs of large families. Díez de Revenga highlights that the objective of the regional government’s housing policies is “to guarantee that all people have access to a home, and in the case of protected housing.”

«We have updated the model to cover the demand for housing of those people who cannot access a house in the free market, but are not beneficiaries of a social one, and we have also introduced new features in terms of administrative simplification, so that obtain in a more agile way the definitive classification of protected housing ”, he pointed out.