The Mixed company that will manage the service of Rodalies It takes shape. After the Bilateral State-Generalitat Infrastructure Commission, held on Monday in Barcelona, ​​the Minister of Territory, Sylvia panequehas detailed that the majority of the capital of the new company (51%) will be Catalan, its Board of Directors will be joint between both administrations and the Presidency, which will have quality vote, will be in the hands of the Generalitat.

As a step prior to the company of the company, Renfe will create a subsidiary in Catalonia to “separate” their workers and then give them to the new mercantile.

“The agreements have been possible thanks to the institutional loyalty of the Government. That which is good for the Catalans is good for Spain. We have not entered a dynamic of confrontation but of collaboration for the benefit of all,” said Paneque.

As Paneque has advanced, the statutes of the company, which still has no name, will be ready on March 15, while the company will be established at the end of 2025. In this way, the public company will be fully operational from the January 1, 2026 and will have the entire railway lines of the Catalan community under its control.

Paneque has explained that the Generalitat will manage “the entire system of Rodalies“, although the transfer of all the lines has not yet been made. This transfer will begin with a stretch of the R1as announced last January. Specifically, they will be transferred to the Generalitat 128 kilometers of track used exclusively for the provision of rail services with origin and destination within the Catalan territory.

This decision will materialize One of the key agreements of the investiture both from Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa. Hence, in the morning, Paneque has offered a press conference with the general secretary of the Republicans, Elisenda Alamanybefore offering another in the afternoon with the Secretary of State for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, José Antonio Santana Clavero.

Other agreements

The Minister He also stated that the agreement with the State for the integral transfer of the Catalan vicinity contemplates the need to carry out a “Transition scheduled” of Rodalies workers so that their labor rights are guaranteed.

In addition to Rodalies, on the agenda of the Bilateral Commission meeting, issues such as the situation of railway infrastructure, especially in the Gerundenses regions; The deployment of the optical fiber so that it reaches 100% of Catalan municipalities and pending projects in the N-II, in the Barcelona region of the Maresme.

Today’s First of four bilateral commissions that will take place in the next few days and that will resume these summits collected in the Catalan statute.