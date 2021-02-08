Originally released in 2019, Disco Elysium It was one of the great triumphs of that year with total merit. Betting on a worked narrative and a classic role that allows you to become a heroic detective or the opposite. Those responsible, the people of ZA / UM, have been working on the console version of their video game for a while and now we have more information about what that new complete edition will include. And it is that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’s new missions won’t weigh heavily on the main story, as Justin Keenan, scriptwriter of the title, has announced in an interview granted to the PushSquare portal.
“We have added some new things for players to discover here and there, but the heart of the new material is these political vision missions. These are four mutually exclusive missions, one tailored to each of the game’s four main ideological alignments. These missions have been planned for a long time, but unfortunately they were not included in the original release, so Final Cut has been a great opportunity to review some ideas that have been in our minds for quite some time and now we have been able to do them well, “said Keenan before going on to detail the plot importance that these new missions will have.
By design, these missions will not have a major influence on the main story of the game. These missions are actually meant to give players the opportunity to bring some of the ideological themes of the story to a satisfactory conclusion and explore what is really going on behind the political stance in which the protagonist sometimes likes to participate. , Justin Keenan has settled. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in summer, on a date that has not yet been specified.
