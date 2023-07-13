The Hollywood blockbuster was released in wide release on July 12, but on the 11th, a pirated screen version of the spy action movie appeared on the Web. The leak spoiled the premiere of the film, which was repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic and scandals.

The tape entered the top three most expensive releases of this year, placing on the third line – $ 290 million excluding marketing. “Mission Impossible. Deadly Reckoning Part 1 was second only to the new Indiana Jones ($295 million) and Fast and Furious X ($340 million).

The long-awaited release received a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (221 positive reviews out of 6 negative) and 94% from the general audience. This is the best result in the history of the series. Reviewers of leading publications noted the acting of Tom Cruise, an abundance of humor, but complained about the slightly lengthy timing (2 hours and 43 minutes) and pointed out questions about individual plot elements. But the scope of what is happening on the screen and mind-blowing tricks distract the audience from the shortcomings.

“Izvestia” watched the novelty and found out that “Deadly Retribution” was inferior in terms of entertainment to the film’s advertising campaign. Within its framework, Tom Cruise jumped off a cliff on a motorcycle without insurance, addressed fans while sitting on the body of a flying plane, and also took on the role of Pumbaa the boar in the popular musical based on The Lion King.

On October 10, “Death Reckoning” will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. As the title suggests, Deadly Reckoning will be split into two parts, with the second part scheduled for release in June 2024.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Mission indestructible: the seventh part of the franchise hit the Web before the premiere