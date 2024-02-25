The new Miss Germany is called Apameh Schönauer. Julia Schneider narrowly missed the title of Miss Germany. The teacher and sports official from Seligenstadt remains committed to educational reform even without the sash.

Among the top five: Julia Schneider from Seligenstadt at the Miss Germany final in Rust. Image: Laila Sieber

FIt's a roller coaster ride of emotions for the nine Miss Germany finalists and their families on Saturday evening in Europapark Rust. Shortly before 11 p.m., presenter Lola Weippert and last year's Miss Germany, Kira Geiss, will be on the stage of the Europapark Arena to announce the new Miss Germany. In her hands is an envelope with the name of the winner and the white and gold sash. In front of them, families and friends sit at long white tables with their homemade signs and hearts and are excited. Only one can win.

Nine hours earlier, the nine women were talking and laughing – the tenth candidate Ann-Kathrin Lange had to forgo her participation at short notice due to serious health problems – still relaxed in the backstage area. There are white-clad round tables next to a make-up area with gold-framed mirrors and a large orange Miss Germany press wall in front of a relaxation area. There is no sign of competition. Some women give interviews, others are photographed.