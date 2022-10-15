The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has announced that the Government will have to make “difficult decisions on public spending, which cannot be increased as we wanted”, and that “the tax reduction will not be as high as people expected and some will have to increase”. He thus tries to calm the reaction of the capital markets in the coming days.

Less than 24 hours after his appointment, Hunt confirms the radical change in the priorities of the Government of Liz Truss. The prime minister and her new head of Finance will meet this Sunday to coordinate the presentation of a budget in fifteen days that offers a horizon of stability, after the implosion of Truss’s plans in the first days of her mandate.

The Conservative leader won the vote of party members in September by promising to repeal the rise in corporate income tax and other spending on public health and social assistance for the elderly, introduced by her rival, Rishi Sunak. She on Friday confirmed that she will keep the first – from 19% to 25% – and she is expected to do the same now with all the others.

Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, his friend and co-religionist, crafted a mini-budget that delivered on his election promise and added further cuts. They presented it on September 23, along with a huge public subsidy of energy prices. Markets reacted fiercely to doubts about British state finances.

Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor of the Exchequer and relinquishing the repeal of the corporate tax increase did not satisfy stock markets, which reacted to Truss’s attempt to appease them by lowering the pound parity and the price of government bonds. Condition. The reaction of the markets to the words of the new minister will measure the government’s room for manoeuvre.

The mini budget was the raising of his ideological banner, based on the conviction that reducing taxes and eliminating regulations that hinder business activity are the main pillars to promote the growth of the British economy. It was the crystallization of an economic doctrine and an ideal of Brexit, attracting investment towards a freer system, a ‘Singapore on the Thames’.

They warned the Bank of England that it should focus on growth. Kwarteng fired the top official in his ministry, whom he and Truss blame for stagnant productivity. They also rejected the usual publication of the evaluations by the Office of Budget Responsibility of the impact of the fiscal measures adopted by the Executive.

“Too far”



Truss acknowledged on Friday that “some parts of the mini-budget were going too far and too fast for the markets.” The Institute of Fiscal Studies put the fiscal hole in the Government’s accounts at around 70,000 million euros. Friday’s decisions reduce it to 45,000. Hunt has to find them in tax increases and spending cuts.

The new head of the Treasury, son of a commander in chief of the British Navy and NATO’s Atlantic fleet, is the politician who has been in charge of public health for the longest time and served as foreign minister, before being defeated by Boris Johnson in the Conservative elections to replace Theresa May. He was eliminated in the first round of the parliamentary group in the campaign to replace Johnson. He then promised to reduce corporate tax to 15%.

Truss’s fate is a matter of speculation. On Friday he claimed his continuity for the decisions he had made to stop the crisis. But the chaos he has created and the consequences of it have undermined confidence in his ability and consistency, even in the most favorable press. “How much can we endure, her and the others,” says the ‘Daily Mail’ on her front page, along with a photograph of the prime minister.

The parliamentary group speculates on the right time to replace her, taking into account the additional damage that an overthrow would cause to a party convinced that it is the end of a conservative era. Hunt’s appointment appears to guarantee that he will survive at least until the budget presentation on October 28. Maybe until the end of the year. But Truss no longer has purpose and power.