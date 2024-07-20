The new MINI Cooper S 5 door combines the brand’s hallmark driving fun with enhanced spaciousness, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a versatile, sporty and practical vehicle.

This model is 172 mm longer than the three-door version and boasts a 72 mm longer wheelbase, providing more passenger space and greater cargo capacity.



The compact external dimensions, with short overhangs and a turning circle of 11.4 metres, make the MINI Cooper S 5 door a perfect car for driving in the city. The increase in tyre diameter to 625 mm gives the vehicle a more robust presence and improves both dynamics and ride comfort. The 60:40 split-folding rear seats expand the boot volume from 275 litres to 925 litres, demonstrating the effectiveness of MINI design: a lot of space in a small space.

Under the hood, the MINI Cooper S 5-door is equipped with a 150 kW/204 hp four-cylinder engine, which consumes between 6.3 and 6.8 litres of fuel per 100 km and produces CO2 emissions of between 141 and 152 g/km according to the WLTP cycle. This powerful engine allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 242 km/h. The wider track and longer wheelbase, together with a finely tuned suspension and damping system, ensure a high level of comfort and a lively ride.

The MINI Cooper S 5’s Favorite Trim door highlights specific design elements in a lively silver colour, extending the individual expression of the vehicle. The colour Icy Sunshine Blue expresses the reduced formal language of the new MINI design to its fullest. In addition to the multi-tone roof, there are three contrasting colours and eleven body colours to choose from, with aerodynamic wheels ranging from 16 to 18 inches offering further options for exterior customisation.

Inside, the MINI Cooper S 5-door features textile surfaces made from recycled polyester, using a specially developed knitting process. The minimalist cabin features a two-tone houndstooth pattern that decorates the surface of the instrument panel and extends to the door trims. The perforated vescin sports seats, available in Nightshade Blue and Beige, offer exceptional comfort with traditional stitching.

The new MINI Cooper 5-door integrates a round OLED display that allows you to control all vehicle functions by touch or voice. The upper part of the display shows vehicle information, while the lower part allows you to select the Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate menu items. The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button and other functions are accessed via a distinctive toggle switch strip. The center console offers more space to store smartphones, which can be charged via wireless charging.

The MINI Cooper S 5 doors is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems that make everyday life easier. Thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors and four Surround View cameras, Parking Assistant Plus precisely identifies parking spaces and independently initiates parking processes in tight spaces. The MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a digital key, activating welcome projections of the front and rear headlights when the driver is less than three metres from the car. The doors open automatically when the driver is less than one and a half metres away, making car sharing easier and more straightforward.

The MINI Cooper S 5 doors represents a perfect balance between sportiness, comfort and innovation. With a powerful engine, an attractive design and a series of advanced technologies, this car offers a unique and engaging driving experience, ideal for those looking for a car that is perfectly suited to both city life and longer journeys. Versatility, quality and attention to detail make the MINI Cooper S 5 door an excellent choice for those who want to combine style and practicality.