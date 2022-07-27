This is not just any car, no, this Mini Aceman is ‘the beginning of a new design era’. And it does indeed look completely different – ​​you would almost think it is a Ferrari. Just kidding, of course, because the design language is more evolution than revolution. Just like the name by the way. No more Paceman, but Aceman. For now it is still a study model, but there will be a production version of this car.

The Mini Aceman is fully electric and the powertrain largely comes from the BMW iX3. In addition, the Aceman would be a mix of the normal Mini and the Countryman. So the maneuverability, but still more space than the hatchback. He does indeed look a bit narrower than the Countryman.

Enough Union Jack flags on the Mini Aceman

Brexit also does not seem to have held back the designers. The Mini relies even more heavily on the Union Jack references than previous models. Even the roof rack is shaped like the flag – no doubt for those on double-decker buses and on bridges.

Inside, the designers have said they’ve gone all the way back to designer Issigonis’ 1959 original. This means the return of the stripped-down dashboard and single central speedometer. That’s not to say it’s austere inside – there’s handy LED graphics and a smart infotainment system that tries to tailor the experience to you.

Of course with sustainable materials

In addition to the zero-emissions environmental friendliness of the electric powertrain, Mini says the Aceman eschews the use of leather on the inside. Instead, there are ‘high-quality materials selected with a conscious eye for sustainability’.

The Mini Aceman isn’t getting a conventional unveiling — its first public appearance will be at the Gamescom video game trade show in Cologne at the end of August. The production version of the small crossover will be unveiled at a later date and go on sale in 2024.