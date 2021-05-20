Vaccines against the coronavirus have led to at least nine people become billionairesLike the French president of the Moderna laboratory, Stéphane Bancel, whose accumulated fortune would allow him to vaccinate the poorest countries, the NGO Oxfam said on Thursday.

Those new fortunes arose “thanks to the huge profits of the pharmaceutical groups who have a monopoly on vaccine production against covid, “Oxfam said in a statement released ahead of a G20 health summit on Friday in Rome.

The figures are based on the classification of the American magazine Forbes, and published by the “People’s Vaccine Alliance”, of which Oxfam is a part, which groups together organizations and personalities that demand free anticovid vaccines all over the world.

The accumulated fortune of the nine aforementioned billionaires (19.3 billion dollars, 16 billion euross) “it would allow 1.3 times to vaccinate all low-income countries”, which “have only received 0.2% of the vaccines produced in the world”, according to Oxfam.

The two fortunes of the group that stand out are those of the president of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, with 4.3 billion dollars (3,500 million euros), and the president and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, with 4,000 million (3,200 million euros).

The other billionaires in the pharmaceutical industries have had accumulated increases in their wealth for $ 32.2 billion (26,500 million euros), “enough to vaccinate the entire population of India,” the statement added.

Debate

“These vaccines were financed with public funds and should be, above all, a global public good“said Sandra Lhote-Fernandes, from Oxfam France, who called for” an urgent end to these monopolies. “

The European Commission assured this Wednesday that the European Union (EU) will be “constructive” in the World Trade Organization (WTO) when evaluating a survey of patents on anticovid vaccines, requested by Washington.

However, he clarified that will propose before adopting measures to rapidly increase vaccine production.

The day before, African, European and other countries, as well as international organizations present at a meeting in Paris on African economies, demanded the lifting of patents on anticovid vaccines to allow its production in Africa.

However, “key members of the G20, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, continue to block initiatives that aim to lift barriers linked to intellectual property” on vaccines, Oxfam denounced, which also noted a “ambiguous position” from France on the subject.

