Millie Bobby Brown He is in full promotion of his new film ‘Electric State’ with Chris Pratt. After celebrating the premire in Los Angeles, the actress, known for her role as eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, traveled to Madrid, to attend the premiere. In both events his attention caught his attention Image change with which it seems quite older of the 21 years he is. The interpreter, born in Marbella, of English parents, wears a mane in Platinum Rubio, little successful hairstyles and excessive makeup.

With just 9 years, Millie Bobby Brown debuted as an actress in the series ‘One Upon a Time in Wonderland’. After some minor roles in other series such as ‘Modern Family’ or ‘Gray’s Anatomy’, with 12 years he was chosen to give life to Eleven, in the Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ series. With this role, and its interpretations in titles as well known as ‘Godzilla’ or ‘Inola Homes’, the young woman got worldwide fame.

Like other actresses who debuted girls, Millie Bobby Brown has had to grow in the eyes of millions of people. Perhaps precisely because of this, she is now determined to demonstrate that she is no longer the girl we met in ‘Stranger Things’. Millie Bobby Brown wants to let the world know that she is adult: last year He married the actor and model Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. In addition to his career as an actress, has its own beauty brandone of coffees and has even written a book (‘nineteen steps’).





The change of the actress in just a few months is remarkable for hair color.

Gtres



Despite her overwhelming career with only 21 years, the actress is still determined to demonstrate that she is not a girl, and for this she has given a great turnaround to her image. On the one hand, he has decided to dye his brown hair, and shine a platinum blonde. Although in general the clear tones often sweetly the features, the too blond hair ages. It is a cold color, which remains light to the face, and that also, unless it takes great care, it tends to a little flattering yellow.









Another errors of Millie Bobby Brown with which it seems greater is the choice of her hairstyles. In Los Angeles, he surprised with a High bun with disheveled effect and bangs that remembered those who wore Brigitte Bardot in the 60 or Pamela Anderson years later. In Madrid he opted to leave his hair loose, combed with marked waves from media. It is not a bad hairstyle, but in a 21 -year -old girl, added to the platinum blonde, it is a way of throwing years.

Millie Bobby Brown or how to take years with a bad choice of makeup and hairstyle

On the red carpet, the 21 -year -old actress insists on looking older with too serious hairstyles and excessive makeup.

Gtres



Nor is Millie Bobby Brown lately with her make-up. Despite the owner of the cosmetic brand Florence by Millswho advocates for natural beauty, the actress has worn some excessive ‘Beauty Looks’. Mixing the Glitter shadows, with the black pencil, the mask of eyelashes, the profiled lips, or the marked blusher translates into a makeup too intense to show off at age 21.

Transparencies and brightness in the dresses that looks on the red carpet, next to the striking jewels, and manicure with appliques are also ways of throwing years.

Millie Bobby Brown during the presentation of the film in Madrid.



EFE





However, during an event in Madrid, the actress opted for a style more typical of her age, with the hair collected in funny pigtails, a denim look, combined with high boots and a makeup, simpler.