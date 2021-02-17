The new Miguel Ángel Blanco avenue will improve both the communications of the town of San Javier with the high capacity roads AP-7 (Mediterranean highway) and RM-1 (Zeneta-San Javier) as well as access to the industrial estates of the municipality, where 1,700 people work. This was announced yesterday by the general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, and the mayor, José Miguel Luengo, who visited the works, which are in their final stretch after obtaining authorization from the Ministry of Transport. The work is expected to be completed within two months.

“The action, which involves a regional investment of almost 850,000 euros, improves road safety and provides a comprehensive solution to drainage so that future episodes of heavy rain do not cause circulation problems,” explained Fernández Lladó. He indicated that “the area around the RM-301 regional highway has also been completely urbanized.”

The work is currently 80% completed and only the 160-meter section between the round connecting with the AP-7 motorway and the new round accessing the Los Urreas industrial estate, located on the old Sucina road ( RM-301).

The action consists of the expansion of the existing platform in the industrial section, the adaptation of margins and the urbanization of the same, as well as the ordering of the accesses, said the general director.