Tri-Rail, the popular rail service of South Florida Public Transportation, prepares for the start of operations of a new link. This new extension will bring downtown Miami closer in an accessible way, avoiding traffic and making getting around more convenient and economical.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, the excitement around the project is palpable. The Tri-Rail link to Downtown Miami has the potential to transform the way people live, work and play in South Florida.

More than just a connection, The Tri-Rail Link to Downtown Miami is part of a vision for a more connected, convenient and sustainable transportation future, according to an article published on the project's official website. This initiative will expand service more than nine kilometers, from the Metrorail Transfer Station in Hialeah to downtown Miami.

According to the public company operated by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), the new connection will revolutionize the dynamics of transportation in the region by offering a new, reliable and environmentally friendly travel option. environment. The launch of the link in Downtown Miami will have an estimated cost of $70,000,000 and will operate along the rail corridor of the East Coast of Florida.

No official release date has been announced yet, but progress is being made.

Benefits for travelers and visitors

Among the benefits that the new connection will bring, you will be able to avoid traffic, reduce expenses on gasoline, car maintenance and parking, and reach your destination quickly and easily. Tri-Rail offers competitive rates compared to other transportation options.

SFRTA announced the Tri-Rail Link to Downtown Miami in December 2023. Since then, advancements include:

Platform modifications: Miami Central Station is preparing to receive Tri-Rail trains. Pilot testing: Tri-Rail is already testing its new route on an existing segment shared with Brightline. Schedule Adjustments: Tri-Rail's regular schedule has been modified in preparation for the new service.

Tri-Rail trains from Hialeah will make stops at the Miami Central station, establishing a connection with Miami-Dade Transit buses, as well as Metrorail and Metromover. Currently, the service has a zone-based rate, ranging from US$2.50 to US$8.75 each way, varying depending on the length of the trip. Additionally, discounts are offered for students, seniors and those with disabilities.